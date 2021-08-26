Greggs latest business short of items after food supply disruption

Newcastle based bakery chain Greggs is the latest major chain to have items missing from stores due to supply chain issues that are sweeping across the food retail sector.

Greggs said it was seeing "temporary interruptions" in the supply of some ingredients - though it insisted there is no problem with its chicken bake products, contrary to reports.

Though the bakery chain would not confirm the details of the affected products, it acknowledged that some shops have "occasionally" been short of certain stock.

In March the chain announced its first loss in 36 years.

Bosses at the company announced a pre-tax loss of £13.7 million in 2020, compared with a £108.3 million profit a year earlier.

Retail bosses have now warned of the prospect of shortages on supermarket shelves at Christmas due to the HGV driver shortage, which has been caused by a combination of post-Brexit EU immigration rules, Covid restrictions and self-isolation guidance.

Tesco chairman John Allan said the shortage caused cancelled orders for products such as bread at around 100 Iceland stores, and deliveries of soft drinks had dropped 50% by volume.

Speaking on BBC Radio 4’s World At One, Mr Allan said: “At the moment we’re running very hard just to keep on top of the existing demand and there isn’t the capacity to build stocks that we’d like to see. So in that sense, I think there may be some shortages at Christmas.

"But again I wouldn’t want to over-dramatise the extent to which that would be the case, I think it’s very easy to make a drama out of a modest crisis."

