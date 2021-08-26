Man killed in 'targeted hit and run' in Middlesbrough named by police

A man, who police say died after what they call a 'deliberate and targeted' hit and run in Middlesbrough at the weekend, has been named.

37-year-old Carl Eland, who was a father, from the North Ormesby area of Middlesbrough, died after he and a 24-year-old woman were hit by a white Vauxhall Insignia as they cycled along Homerton Road/Gribdale Road around 9:05pm on Saturday 21st August.

Cleveland Police say Carl’s family are being supported by specially trained officers and the force added their thoughts remain with them at this difficult time.Detectives have launched a murder investigation, after what they believe to be a deliberate and targeted act.

Officers continue to appeal to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or anyone who may have seen a white Vauxhall Insignia travelling along Stainton Way, Hemlington, approximately 4:50pm on Sunday 22nd August.

Anyone who may have CCTV or dash cam of the vehicle is also asked to get in touch. The registration of the vehicle is NG14 VDN. The white Vauxhall Insignia was later found nearby; abandoned with severe fire damage.

Three men arrested in connection with the incident have been released on police bail, whilst enquiries continue.