A radio presenter died due to complications from the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine, a coroner has found.

Lisa Shaw, who worked for BBC Radio Newcastle, died in May after developing headaches a week after getting her first dose of the vaccine.

Newcastle coroner Karen Dilks heard on Thursday that Ms Shaw died at the Royal Victoria Infirmary in the city just over three weeks after her first dose of the vaccine.

An inquest, which lasted less than an hour, was told the 44-year-old was admitted to hospital after she complained of headaches and doctors found a haemorrhage on her brain.

In a statement issued after the hearing, Lisa Shaw's family said: "This is another difficult day in what has been a devastating time for us.

"The death of our beloved Lisa has left a terrible void in our family and in our lives.

"She truly was the most wonderful wife, mum, daughter, sister and friend.

"We have said all we want to say in public at this time and ask to be left alone to grieve and rebuild our lives in private. Thank you."

People under 40 in the UK are being offered an alternative to the AstraZeneca vaccine following reports of extremely rare blood clots on the brain coupled with low blood platelet count.

The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) had said the benefits of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine continue to outweigh risks for most people. It has not proven the vaccine causes the clots but has said the link is getting firmer.

The risk of a clot linked to the jab is thought to be about one in 100,000 for people in their 40s. The risk of death at any age due to such a clot has been put at about one in a million.