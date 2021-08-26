Police are continuing to search gravel pits near York as part of their investigation into the disappearance of York chef Claudia Lawrence.

Detective Superintendent Wayne Fox, who is leading the investigation, and his senior investigating team are not at the search site today.

North Yorkshire Police say they are managing enquiries in relation to a number of emerging lines of investigation.

However, Detective Superintendent Fox said:

I thank the public for the positive responses and new information received in support of the current phase of the investigation. Our focus is on finding Claudia and bringing those responsible for her disappearance and suspected murder to justice. Detective Superintendent Wayne Fox

On Tuesday, detectives confirmed that an operation had begun to search the gravel pits – which are now believed to be used as fishing ponds – at Sand Hutton, to the east of York and around 6.5 miles from Ms Lawrence’s home on Heworth Road.

Police believe Ms Lawrence was murdered, although no body has ever been found.

Ms Lawrence was last seen on March 18 2009, and North Yorkshire Police has conducted two investigations and questioned nine people in relation to her disappearance and suspected murder, but no charges have ever been brought.

The timeline of the 12-year hunt for missing Claudia Lawrence March 18 2009 Ms Lawrence was last seen at around 3.05pm walking towards her home. Ms Lawrence spoke to her mum, Joan, and dad, Peter, that evening over the telephone. They both said she was in good spirits. Back to top March 19 2009 Ms Lawrence fails to turn up to her 6am shift. In the evening, she also doesn't attend the Nags Head pub, where she had previously agreed to meet her friend. Back to top March 20 2009 Peter Lawrence reports his daughter missing to North Yorkshire Police. Back to top April 24 2009 Detectives say that Ms Lawrence’s disappearance is being treated as a suspected murder investigation. A £10,000 reward is offered for information that could lead to the conviction of those responsible. Back to top May 13 2014 A 59-year-old man is arrested on suspicion of murder. He is released on police bail and eventually released without charge six months later. Back to top March 19 2014 Five years on from Ms Lawrence’s disappearance, officers searching her home discover the fingerprints of people who have still not come forward to the investigation. Back to top March 23 2015 A man in his 50s is arrested on suspicion of murdering Ms Lawrence and released on police bail the following day. Back to top April 22 2015 Three more men, all in their 50s and from the York area, are arrested on suspicion of murder and are released on bail. Back to top September 17 2015 A file of evidence on four men arrested on suspicion of murder is sent by North Yorkshire Police to the Crown Prosecution service (CPS) so it can consider whether to bring charges. The CPS decides the men won't be charged. Back to top January 17 2017 Mr Lawrence says he is “hugely depressed and disappointed” as the investigation into his daughter’s disappearance is scaled down. Back to top July 31 2019 The Guardianship (Missing Persons) Bill, also known as Claudia’s Law, came into force. This followed years of campaigning by Mr Lawrence and allows relatives to take control of their missing loved ones’ financial matters. Back to top February 15 2021 The death of Peter Lawrence is announced. Back to top August 24 2021 A new search operation is announced at the gravel pits at Sand Hutton, about eight miles from York. Back to top

Claudia Lawrence's mother has said the latest searches in connection with her daughter’s disappearance and suspected murder have left her in “utter shock”.

Joan Lawrence told reporters she was "very, very churned up" about the latest developments in the investigation, which have seen police searching gravel pits and an area of woodland just outside York.

Mrs Lawrence said that "every single day is a nightmare" since her daughter disappeared from her home in Heworth, York, more than 12 years ago – but she insisted she still has hope.