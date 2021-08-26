A Newcastle family are fundraising for what they say is a 'life changing' piece of equipment to help their six-year old daughter to walk.

Vinny and Ros Holden are from Woolsington need £28,000 to purchase a motorised device called an INNOWALK - which moves the legs for people who are unable to walk or move them for themselves.

Their daughter Amélie is 6 years old and can't walk, talk or feed herself. She uses a wheelchair. Doctors don’t have a specific diagnosis for Amélie's condition - and so she is currently known as suffering from 'SWAN' - syndromes without a name.

Amélie working hard in her Innowalk Credit: Family photo

Her family were able to borrow one of the special machines for 6 weeks and say Amélie walked over 118 km in 30 hours and massively helped her physical and mental wellbeing.

The INNOWALK however, allows Amélie to move her legs, body and arms in a walking motion, which means that she has been able to build her muscle strength in all of the different muscles in her legs, tummy and upper body. It’s been incredible to see the positive change this device has made to Amélie and the smile it brings to her face, which has made us even more determined to reach our target. Ros, Amélie's Mum

So far the family have raised over £7,000 with Amélie's brother who is only four taking on this years Mini Great North Run in September.