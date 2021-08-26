The Newcastle family trying to find £28,000 to buy a specialised walker for their disabled daughter
A Newcastle family are fundraising for what they say is a 'life changing' piece of equipment to help their six-year old daughter to walk.
Vinny and Ros Holden are from Woolsington need £28,000 to purchase a motorised device called an INNOWALK - which moves the legs for people who are unable to walk or move them for themselves.
Their daughter Amélie is 6 years old and can't walk, talk or feed herself. She uses a wheelchair. Doctors don’t have a specific diagnosis for Amélie's condition - and so she is currently known as suffering from 'SWAN' - syndromes without a name.
Her family were able to borrow one of the special machines for 6 weeks and say Amélie walked over 118 km in 30 hours and massively helped her physical and mental wellbeing.
So far the family have raised over £7,000 with Amélie's brother who is only four taking on this years Mini Great North Run in September.