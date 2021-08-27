Two Afghan interpreters who worked with the army in Afghanistan and have since resettled in the North East say they're worried about what might happen to their family members who haven't escaped.

Mohammad and Enayat are young men who came to Newcastle after working as interpreters for British troops.

Their thoughts are for those left behind in Afghanistan.

All they can do is watch from afar as the peace they helped bring about falls apart.

The UK's evacuation from Kabul is now in its "final hours" Credit: PA

It comes as the UK's evacuation from Afghanistan has entered its final stages and no more people will be called forward to the airport for evacuation, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) has said.

The UK has said the withdrawal of US troops meant British forces were forced to follow suit because America had been providing more than 95% of manpower and equipment on the ground.

It means that there would be a "few hundred" people who will be left behind.

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace tells ITV News the attacks have not put pressure on the decision to end evacuations soon

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said the looming end of the evacuation from Kabul marks a "sad and dark day" and said the government has "serious questions to answer."

He said: "With the withdrawal, we face the heart-breaking reality that people have been left behind, including many to whom we owe so much".

It comes just hours after twin bomb attacks in Kabul left at least 100 people dead, including 13 US troops.

A further 143 Afghans were wounded, and 15 US troops injured, as the majority of them were queueing at the airport desperate to be evacuated.

The Ministry of Defence has confirmed 13,708 people have been evacuated by the UK since August 13.