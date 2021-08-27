Play video

Video report by Helen Ford

A dad from North Yorkshire has spoken of his relentless battle to beat coronavirus, including the fight by his wife who refused to turn off his life support. Adam Banks says his battle with Covid meant he had to learn to walk, talk and swallow again after being struck down with the disease in January.The 39-year-old spent three months in hospital - including five weeks in a coma - while doctors fought to save him.His wife Marie was faced with the agonising decision to stop his treatment as his lungs began to shut down.

Adam said: "My lungs had collapsed by around 90% and I was ventilated within days of being admitted to James Cook Hospital."

In a final attempt to save him, Adam was transferred to a hospital in Leicester where he was put on an extracorporeal membrane oxygenation machine (ECMO) to keep his lungs and heart working.

Adam with his wife Marie Credit: Evening Gazette

Adam, branch manager at JT Atkinson builders merchant in Stokesley, lost five stone in weight during his ordeal.He shared before-and-after photos showing the impact coronavirus had on his body."After the ECMO therapy I was brought back to Middlesbrough but I was paralysed from the neck down," he said.

Teacher assistant Marie also tested positive for Covid which meant she couldn't visit Adam in hospital.The 39-year-old said: "We were all just so scared as we didn't know what was going to happen from one minute to the next."I was convinced that he would be taken into hospital, given some oxygen then brought home; I never imagined it would turn out the way it did."

The 39-year-old spent three months in hospital - including five weeks in a coma - while doctors fought to save him. Credit: Evening Gazette

Adam says the support he has received over the last eight months has been "unbelievable".He added: "The people in the NHS who helped me, the job they do, is remarkable.""My employer has supported me massively from day one too, which has been such a relief for us all both mentally and physically."I'm so grateful for everything."