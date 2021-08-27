Peatlands in Northumberland and North Yorkshire are part of a multi-million restoration project aiming to tackle climate change and protect biodiversity.

£16 million of funding is going towards the Climate Peatland Grant Scheme which has been launched to restore England’s peatlands to a natural and healthy state.

The Government announced five projects across England that would benefit - with two in our region.

Why are peatlands so important for the environment?

They are the country's largest land-based store of carbon.

They are home to rare wildlife.

They can provide clean water and protect against flooding.

13% of England's 1.4 million hectares of peatlands are in a near-natural state.

The rest of peatlands are degraded, drained, planted with trees or used for grazing or agriculture.

The Northumberland project aims to restore 827 hectares of peatland on nine closely connected sites in the Border Mires.

In Yorkshire, the scheme will deliver peatland restoration North York Moors National Parks.

Environment Minister Rebecca Pow said: "By restoring 35,000 ha of damaged and degraded peatlands in England, 9 million tonnes of carbon dioxide would be prevented from being released by 2050 which would make a significant contribution to combatting the devastating impacts of climate change and biodiversity loss."

Our peatlands are remarkable habitats which provide homes for many precious species and hold enormous amounts of carbon. Rebecca Pow, Environment Minister

Natural England Chair Tony Juniper said: "Our peatlands exemplify the multiple benefits society can reap from healthy natural systems."