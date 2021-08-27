Educators have voiced concerns that many young children who have grown up during the pandemic lack the skills required to begin school early next month.

According to teachers, almost half of the pupils who started school last year were unable to listen, hold a pencil, share with other children, feed themselves and use the toilet independently.

46% of children who started reception last year weren't ready for school, their teachers said.

Many are expecting to see similar issues this year because children have spent less time attending pre-schools and nurseries due to lockdown restrictions.

The impact is likely to be more pronounced in children who have spent time shielding or self-isolating.

"What we’ve found is that the children who have been at home for a long period, obviously the parents have had to do a lot more for them," said Lucy Rehbohm, who is the head of St Augustine's Primary School in Middlesbrough.

"Things that we were getting them ready for - such as getting them changed for PE, going to the toilet independently, wiping their own noses - maybe parents have had to do that more for them.

“Particularly in households where there have been multiple children of lots of ages […] and parents trying to work from home, those skills are slightly delayed.”

A charity that focuses on mental health in schools says it is just as important for children to be ready emotionally as academically.

William Guri from Place2Be is encouraging parents to speak to their children, especially as many won’t have been able to visit their schools or meet their new teachers.

"Parents can do quite a few things which can be helpful", he said. "One of the things is not to make assumptions that children know what is going to happen to them.

"Talk to them about what they may expect when meeting new friends and meeting their teachers. And then listen to them.

"If they've got any fears, any worries, any mixed emotions about going to school, listen to the children and allow them to express these feelings."

Children's communication charity I CAN has released some top tips for parents to help get their children ready for school.