Two community support officers in Boldon have been hailed as heroes after their quick-thinking actions helped saved an unconscious woman’s life.

CSOs Jayne Rudd and Michael Burrows were leaving Boldon Community Centre earlier this month when they spotted a woman in her 40s who had collapsed in the hallway. She was unconscious and did not appear to be breathing.

The pair sprang into action - CSO Burrows, 24, ran for the defibrillator and called the ambulance while CSO Rudd, 37, began performing CPR.

Their efforts successfully revived the woman, who started breathing again a short time before the arriving paramedics took over.

The woman has since delivered a thank you card along with chocolates and a bouquet of flowers, expressing her gratitude to those involved.

Northumbria Police say the precise cause of the incident is unknown, calling it a "medical episode". The defibrillator was not used.

The duo's life-saving intervention has drawn praise from senior figures in Northumbria Police.

"This was an outstanding response to what must have been an incredibly challenging scenario for anyone to be faced with," said Chief Superintendent Sarah Pitt, the highest-ranking officer in Sunderland and South Tyneside.

“CSO Rudd and CSO Burrows should be incredibly proud of what they did – they have literally saved a life.

“Our officers and staff are often faced with fast-moving and complex situations during the course of their duty, but both individuals showed an admirable calmness under pressure.

“They immediately took control of the situation and put their first aid training into practice while waiting for specialist ambulance staff to arrive at the scene," she continued.

“I would like to thank both CSOs and everyone at the community centre who played their part in caring for this woman in need.”

Neighbourhood Sergeant Christopher Ecclestone added: “It’s always nice to receive positive feedback from any member of the public, but it’s particularly special for the team to receive thanks from this woman who is thankfully now on the road to recovery.

“I’ve no doubt that this incident will stay with both CSOs for a long time, and they should look back on it with great pride.

“We all come into work trying to make a positive difference in the communities we serve, and there’s no doubt that Jayne and Michael certainly achieved that.”