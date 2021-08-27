Play video

Video report by Emily Reader

A new pilot scheme called 'Reading for Wellbeing' is being launched in the North East. It aims to support wellbeing by improving access to stories, books and audiobooks in the region.

Nine ‘Community Reading Workers’ will be appointed across the six local authority pilot areas of County Durham, Gateshead, North Tyneside, Northumberland and South Tees - covering Middlesbrough plus Redcar and Cleveland.

Medical professionals such as GPs can refer suitable patients – including those who might have chronic pain, anxiety, stress or depression - to the Reading Workers, who will strive to "support, empower and motivate each person to take proactive steps to improve their health and wellbeing", according to the scheme's organisers.

This will do this through creating spaces and places for reading, offering emotional support, and providing other tools to help mental and physical wellbeing.

The project was initiated by one of the region's most prominent literary figures, Ann Cleeves, and its inaugural event was held on Wednesday 25th August.

The new series of Vera starts on ITV on Sunday Credit: ITV

The 'Vera' creator and best-selling author hopes the scheme will help combat mental health issues in the region before potentially being expanded elsewhere.

“Over the years, I’ve seen how understanding and confidence grows when people are encouraged to explore their experiences through story," she said.

"It gives a fresh perspective. A distance. Anger and resentment can dissipate. And because we’re sharing a bit of ourselves when we’re talking about books, friendships develop.

“It has been more than 21 years since my detective character Vera Stanhope first appeared in the Crow Trap. Vera has been good to me, but I wouldn’t have had the tools to write Vera if libraries hadn’t allowed me to read widely.

"So I decided to mark Vera’s 21st anniversary by giving a birthday present to the region that created her – by suggesting and sponsoring this Reading for Wellbeing project.

The impact of COVID-19 has made this project even more relevant, particularly as we have seen the impact it is having on those from disadvantaged communities. I’m absolutely thrilled to see this idea come to life, thanks to a brilliant team that have worked so hard to make it happen, despite the challenges and setbacks that COVID-19 has brought. Ann Cleeves

"It’s wonderful to meet three of our new reading workers and see how passionate they are about making a difference to health and wellbeing through stories and reading.”

Vera returns on Sunday at 8pm on ITV with Season 11.