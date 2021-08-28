For Adam and Marie Banks, each day is about savouring simple pleasures. Adam has been recuperating at home in North Yorkshire since April, after being struck down with COVID at the start of the year. The following months saw Adam fighting for his life. While he is still not back to full health and fitness, Adam is grateful for how far he has come.

Physically it is going to be a long road. It's going to be up to eighteen months to repair me properly, maybe longer. Mentally, I couldn't be any happier. I've come back from the dead, so I couldn't be any happier with the family, friends, work. I just want to live my life again. Adam Banks

Adam was admitted first to James Cook University Hospital in Middlesbrough, after developing severe COVID symptoms in January.

With his condition deteriorating, he was transferred to hospital in Leicester where he was placed on ECMO, a machine which replaces the function of the heart and lungs. Adam and Marie say they are hugely grateful to the NHS for enabling this to happen.

Adam on Facetime to Marie while in hospital in Leicester Credit: Adam Banks

After coming out of a coma, Adam was brought back to Middlesbrough at the end of February for more treatment, before being allowed home to Hutton Rudby in April. At that point, Adam describes himself as being 'helpless', and he had to begin re-learning many basic functions, including walking.

While 2021 has been supremely challenging for Adam, he says the experience has been tougher still for his wife Marie and family. Marie herself caught COVID at the same time as her husband, though fortunately her symptoms were far less severe.

Since April, she has been supporting Adam in his journey back to health. Marie admits to being over-protective of her husband but says she is determined to ensure he continues to progress.

Adam now describes himself as being 'eighty-five per cent' back to health and has this tribute for the health service.

Adam recuperating

"Without the NHS I wouldn't be alive. Everything has been down to them in the way they treated me. The work that they do, the shifts that they do, is just unbelievable."

Adam is now fully vaccinated against COVID and is preparing to return to work, part-time, in September. By telling his story, he hopes to highlight the dangers of the virus and the value of protecting ourselves against it.