Customers worst affected by Bilsdale mast fire offered TV License refunds

Customers worst affected by the Bilsdale mast fire, which left many households without TV or radio coverage, will be offered TV License refunds or extensions.

A TV Licensing Spokesperson said:

“Customers in the affected area who have been unable to receive TV coverage for over a month, and who are unable to view BBC programming through BBC iPlayer and on cable and satellite platforms, will be eligible for a refund or be offered a free extension to their TV Licence to cover the months affected.

“We are continuing to work with our suppliers Arqiva to ensure services in the affected area are resumed as soon as possible.”

The mast caught fire on the 10th August, and saw six fire engines tackle the fire. An exclusion zone was set up around the mast out of concern it may collapse.

Since then, operators Arqiva have been working to restore coverage to all households - it's thought to have affected near to half a million homes.