Domestic abuse support cars in operation this weekend on Teesside
Cleveland Police’s domestic abuse cars will be operating this weekend, to enable them to attend domestic abuse reports faster, and deliver specialist support.
A dedicated police officer and a specialist domestic abuse support worker from local agency Harbour will travel to calls in the car together – so they can provide immediate safeguarding and support to victims.
The cars were initially trialled for three months’ use from April, and the force says they have been invaluable alongside their 24/7 response to domestic abuse.
Support for adults affected by domestic abuse
Support can include: safety advice, securing your property, housing, finances and legal advice, support at Court, Refuge services, counselling, peer support groups.
Middlesbrough Area
My Sister’s Place: 01642 241864
Stockton & Hartlepool Area
Harbour(male and female): 03000 202525
Redcar & Cleveland Area
Foundation (male and female): 03004562214
Eva Women’s Aid: 01642 490677
All Cleveland Area – Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic Service
Halo: 01642683045 or Freephone 08081 788
Tyneside, Northumberland and County Durham
Harbour Domestic Abuse Support Service: (0191) 251 3305 or 0300 0202 525 or visit www.myharbour.org.uk
Victims First Northumbria: 0800 011 3116
Rape Crisis Tyneside and Northumberland: 0191 2220272
NIDAS (Newcastle Integrated Domestic Abuse Service): 01912146501
The Angelou Centre for Black and Minority Ethnic (BME) women: 01912260394
National
Domestic Violence Helpline (24 hours): 08082000247
Support for children affected by domestic abuse
Local services—support includes: group and 1-1 work using art, play therapy, drama and sport, covering behaviours and feelings, healthy relationships, safety, confidence building, dealing with anger.
Middlesbrough, Stockton & Hartlepool Area
Harbour– Children and Young Persons Service: 03000202525
Redcar and Cleveland Area
Eva Women’s Aid – Children’s Counselling Service: 01642490677
North East
Acorns project: 0191 349 8366
Children North East: 0191 256 2444
National Services
Childline: 08001111 (www.childline.org.uk)
NSPCC: 0808800 500 (www.nspcc.org.uk)
Children’s Social Care numbers
Middlesbrough: 01642201934
Stockton: 01642527764
Redcar: 01642771500
Hartlepool: 01429284284
Out of Hours Social Care Duty Team: 01642 524552
Newcastle: 0191 277 2500
North Tyneside: 0345 2000 109
Northumberland: 01670 536400
Gateshead: 0191 433 2653
Sunderland: 0191 561 7007
South Tyneside: 0191 424 5010
Durham: 03000 26 79 79