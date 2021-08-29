12 arrests at 'anti-vaccine' protest in Newcastle

Twelve people have been arrested during an 'anti-vaccine' march in Newcastle City Centre.

The protest, calling against the rollout of Covid-19 vaccinations, saw hundreds of people gather at Newcastle Civic Centre. Northumbria officers in riot gear, accompanied by police dogs guided the crowds through the city. People were told to avoid the area.

Superintendent Steve Wykes of Northumbria Police, said: “Ensuring the safety of the public is our utmost priority and there was an increased police presence in Newcastle today to deliver a proportionate policing response to the protest activity.

“There have been 12 arrests due to the violent behaviour of some of the individuals taking part and a full investigation is underway to identify others suspected of committing offences."

The right to lawful protest is a key part of any democracy, which the police will uphold. However, we will not accept people using them as a means to commit crime. Northumbria Police

More follows.