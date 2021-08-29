North East Ambulance Service is urging people to 'stay sensible' - and say demand for their services is currently at the same level as the New Year period.

With a number of events planned over the Bank Holiday, they're asking members of the public to avoid support from the ambulance service wherever possible, and to try 111 online for medical advice.

On average, we’re seeing a 25% increase in 111 calls and a 30% increase in 999 calls every week compared to last year. We’re expecting another very busy Bank Holiday weekend, particularly in light of the number of events taking place across the region. Claire Jobling, NEAS clinical services manager

A number of factors are thought to be contributing to the rise in calls, including the warm weather and an increase in the public spending time outside as restrictions ease.

More patients are calling 999 with respiratory problems and ambulance demand has been matched by a similar increase in demand at hospital A&E departments.

Claire Jobling added: “We want people to enjoy this weekend’s events, but we need everyone to do so sensibly and look after each other so you don’t require our help.

“We are rightly prioritising those patients that are the sickest or most severely injured. Everyone who needs an ambulance will get one, but in some cases, there are some patients who could access the care they need using other options other than dialling 999.

“I would also ask that callers to 999 only ring back if the patient’s condition worsens, rather than to check what time their ambulance will arrive. While we are answering that call it may delay us answering another emergency call such as a cardiac arrest where every second counts.”

NEAS say the public should continue to contact 999 if they experience: