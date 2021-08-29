Teenager dies after car collides into wall in County Durham

A teenage girl has died in Durham after a car collided into a wall.

Emergency services were called to Potterhouse Lane in Pity Me at 6:20pm yesterday, after a silver ford fiesta collided with a wall.

Despite their best efforts, an 18-year-old woman, who was a rear passenger in the car, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver - an 18-year-old man - and two passengers - an 18-year-old man and a 17-year-old girl - were all taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Her family have been informed and are being supported by officers.

Police are keen to speak to any witnesses who were in the area at the time, or anyone who may have any dashcam footage of the vehicle prior to the collision.