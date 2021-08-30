Investigation launched after serious fire at former supermarket in Gateshead

Investigations are underway to determine the cause of a serious fire in Gateshead.

Tyne and Wear rescue crews attended the former Kwiksave store in Felling on Sunday 29 August after reports the disused building was on fire.

Officers say at the height of the fire, five appliances, 2 aerial ladder platforms, a command support unit and four officers in attendance.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information about the fire is urged to contact Northumbria Police on 101.