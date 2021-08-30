Murder investigation launched after the death of a man in South Shields

Play video

A man has died after an assault in the early hours of this morning in South Shields.

Officers found a 19-year-old man unconscious just after three o'clock on Bank Holiday Monday morning.

It followed an altercation in Anderson Street near to Roxanne's nightclub.

A 22-year-old man is being held on suspicion of murder.

Two other men, aged 20 and 23, are in custody on suspicion of assault.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “A murder investigation has been launched after a man died following a serious assault in South Shields today, Monday. Shortly after 3.10am, following an altercation in Anderson Street, officers found a 19-year-old male who was unconscious.

"The male was given CPR by both police and paramedics but sadly he died of his injuries hours later.

“Our thoughts are with the man’s family and friends at this devastating time. They are being supported by specialist officers and we will continue to offer them any support they need. We would ask that their privacy is respected as they come to terms with their loss.

We continue to carry out enquiries to understand the circumstances and at this time, we are treating it as murder. Northumbria Police

Northumbria Police are appealing for witnesses who may be able to help with their investigation to come forward.

“We understand that a number of people may have been present in Anderson Street at the time of the incident. I would appeal to anyone present there to come forward to us, calling 101 quoting log NP-20210830-0155 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

Emergency services were called to Anderson St, including the North East Ambulance Service.

A NEAS spokesperson said, "We were called at 3:26am this morning to reports of people injured as a result of an incident outside Roxanne's nightclub on Ocean Road in South Shields.

"Police also attended the scene along with three ambulance crews , an officer and a specialist paramedic. Two male patients were taken to South Tyneside hospital, one of which was in a critical condition."