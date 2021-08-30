Play video

Hartlepool TV presenter, Jeff Stelling, is walking from Newcastle to Sunderland as part of his quest to fundraise for a prostate cancer charity.

Inspired by the loss of a close friend to the disease, the 66 year old is walking four marathons in four days on his March for Men challenge.

One in eight men will get prostate cancer in their lifetime.

To raise vital funds for Prostate Cancer UK the Sky Sports journalist began his challenge on Monday 30 August, walking from Newcastle to Sunderland, via Durham.

Stelling was joined by football fans and another famous face at the Angel of the North!