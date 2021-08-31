25 new patients each week at County Durham long COVID clinic

Play video

As a long distance walker and mountain rescuer, Des Lee is used to challenges. Nothing could prepare him, though, for the long term impact of COVID.

Des first experienced symptoms of the virus in May 2020 and has been left with breathlessness, a cough and fatigue.

Since the start of this year, he has been working with County Durham's long COVID service in an effort to regain his health.

Des Lee on the fells Credit: Des Lee

The team says it is striking that the majority of patients they see were not seriously affected when they first caught the virus, with few requiring hospital treatment.

Some people are only now coming forward after living with long COVID since early in the pandemic.

"Some of these people initially went back to daily life and then realised that actually, they can't manage," said Hannah Wylie, a long COVID physiotherapist.

"The patients can feel quite alone because they don't fully understand why they're getting these symptoms because they weren't very unwell in the early stages and that can be really hard for people to cope with."

The service is a collaboration between County Durham and Darlington NHS Foundation Trust and other health organisations. Those involved describe it as a 'one stop shop' where patients can see a range of consultants and therapists for symptoms such as breathing and neurological issues, to stress and anxiety.

1% - 5% of people who have had COVID acutely go on to develop long COVID

The ability to access the help in one place, they say, is crucial at a time when people's health is at a low ebb.

With demand for the service so high, I asked the GP leading the service about the scale of the issue in County Durham.

Dr Caroline Gibson told me, "We are seeing an awful lot of demand. We think that between 1% and 5% of people who have had COVID acutely go on to develop long COVID. And we do wonder if everyone isn't coming forward necessarily, that they feel that they are struggling on and feeling like they should manage."

After years spent walking the fells, Des Lee is used to solo challenges but says support from the long COVID service has been vital.

When I first came in January, I was really frustrated and I thought if this is all life's about, I don't really care much for this. And now I can see that light getting brighter at the end of the tunnel all the time. Des Lee, long COVID patient

Des says by encouraging him to slow down - and practice regular breathing exercises - the team is helping him to rebuild his strength. He is now looking to the future, and next year, he is aiming to complete the famous coast to coast long distance walk.