A charity has expressed concerns about the mental wellbeing of elderly and vulnerable people left without access to TV across the region.

Age Concern North Yorkshire and Darlington says it has experienced an increase in calls to its helpline over the loss of TV services as a result of a fire at the Bilsdale transmitter in North Yorkshire this month.

It is believed up to a million people across Teesside, North Yorkshire and County Durham were without signal - covering radio and TV - after the mast caught fire on 10 August.

Since then, operators Arqiva have been working to restore coverage, and while services have been restored for some, Age Concern in the region said for others the lack of access to TV has left them feeling cut off and alone.

Helen Hunter, CEO of Age Concern North Yorkshire and Darlington, said there had been a rise in calls to its helpline over the issue - and those speaking to its volunteers on the doorstep had been "confused" about the situation.

If you're frail and having to spend a lot of time at home, the TV is the window on their world and they're missing that. It's company, it can be background noise and often it can punctuates their day - it's part of their routine. Helen Hunter, CEO of Age Concern North Yorkshire and Darlington

Retired doctor David Bishop, from Hurworth Village, near Darlington, lives on his own and told ITV News Tyne Tees that he had been without a signal since the fire.

I was [lonely] before, but I am even more so now. It's worse than the lockdown. The lockdown didn't bother me too much. I rely on the TV much more than I realised. Dr David Bishop

And it is not just TV and radio that have been affected, it is also impacting mobile phone signal for some.

Sheep farmer Stephen Sanderson's wife Fiona fears for his safety as they have no radio, TV or mobile phone coverage.

She is also concerned she could lose business as a result of those not wanting to book if they know they will have no mobile phone signal.

Key information

When was the fire? 10 August, 2021

How long have services been out for? Some services have been down for three weeks

How many homes were affected? An estimated 250,000

How many have had their services restored? The exact number is not known but some are now receiving signals from other masts, with no date for when the others will be connected.

Who operates Bilsdale mast? Arqiva

What is the advice for those who still have no services? Maxwells of Northallerton advise retuning your set. If you have any problems call your TV manufacturer, dealer or Freeview.

The latest from operator Arqiva

The most recent update from Arqiva was published on Friday, 27 August.

The statement read:

"We continue to work through the process to enable access to the Bilsdale site to build the temporary mast. There is no specific new detail to share at this point but we are continuing to work round the clock to find a way forward.

"Meanwhile, this week has seen the successful restoration of some Freeview television services for those who receive signals from the smaller relay sites in the following areas: Grinton Lodge, Ravenscar, Aislaby, West Burton and Romaldkirk.

"These relays normally receive a signal from the main Bilsdale mast (Aislaby actually takes its signal from Ravenscar) and ‘pass it on’ to the communities in the area that cannot see the main mast.

"We once again apologise that services have not been restored as quickly as we’d hoped and will provide a further update as soon as possible."

It was also confirmed at the end of last week that customers worst affected by the Bilsdale mast fire would be offered TV License refunds or extensions.

A TV Licensing Spokesperson said: “Customers in the affected area who have been unable to receive TV coverage for over a month, and who are unable to view BBC programming through BBC iPlayer and on cable and satellite platforms, will be eligible for a refund or be offered a free extension to their TV Licence to cover the months affected.

“We are continuing to work with our suppliers Arqiva to ensure services in the affected area are resumed as soon as possible.”