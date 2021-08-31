British sporting heroes, Tokyo 2020 medallists, and world champions will all feature in this year’s Tour of Britain.

Cycling fans across the North of England are expected to line several streets between Carlisle and Gateshead for Stage Six of the race on Friday 10 September.

Over 100 riders - including sprinter Mark Cavendish, reigning UCI road world champion Julian Alaphilippe, and Olympic silver medalist Wout van Aert - are due to take part in event, which takes place between Sunday 5 and Sunday 12 September.

They will pass through Carlisle, Motherby, Penrith, Hartside, Killhope Cross, Burtree Fell and Prudhoe. The stage finishes beneath the Angel of the North in Gateshead.

Stage Six of the Tour of Britain Credit: Tour of Britain

Before reaching Carlisle, the cyclists will have passed through much of Cornwall, Devon, Wales and the North West.

They will then complete two stages in Scotland - finishing the week-long race on Aberdeen Esplanade.

Stage Six is the event's second longest leg, close behind the 210km stretch between Aberaeron and Llandudno in Wales.

Passing through the North Pennines, it is also among the most demanding stages. As part of one of three ŠKODA King of the Mountains climbs, the riders will reach an elevation of 627m at the top of the Killhope Cross mountain pass.

Elevation profile of Stage Six Credit: Tour of Britain

Among those competing are:

Sprinter Mark Cavendish (Deceuninck – Quick-Step), winner of the most stages in modern Tour of Britain history

Tokyo 2020 medallists Wout van Aert (Team Jumbo – Visma), Ethan Hayter and Rohan Dennis (INEOS Grenadiers)

Reigning UCI road world champion Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck – Quick-Step)

Former Tour of Britain stage winners Michal Kwiatkowski (INEOS Grenadiers), André Greipel, Alex Dowsett, Matthias Brändle (Israel Start – Up Nation) and Tony Martin (Team Jumbo – Visma)

Cycling stars Marc Soler (Movistar Team), Dan Martin, Michael Woods (Israel Start – Up Nation) and Richie Porte (INEOS Grenadiers)

Four of the race’s former ŠKODA King of the Mountains winners: Xandro Meurisse (Alpecin – Fenix), Lukasz Owsian (Team Arkéa – Samsic), Nic Dlamini (Team Qhubeka NextHash) and Jacob Scott (Canyon dhb SunGod)

Five reigning national road race champions, four reigning time trial champions

20 different nationalities represented

Great Britain's Mark Cavendish wins stage 10 of the Tour de France in July. Credit: PA

Deceuninck – Quick-Step, the most successful team in modern Tour of Britain history, will be led by fan favourites Cavendish and Alaphilippe.

Cavendish, from the Isle of Man, won the last three of his 10 stage victories in the 2013 competition. He returns to Britain after a successful Tour de France, in which he won four stages and the points jersey.

It is always an honour to race on the home roads of the Tour of Britain. It is a race where I have always enjoyed success and I am really looking forward to racing with what I know will be a strong Deceuninck – Quick-Step team. It has already been a special year for me and riding the Tour of Britain will be a great way to see so many of the people who have supported me throughout. Mark Cavendish, Deceuninck – Quick-Step

Frenchman Alaphilippe, who will be easily distinguishable to spectators in his world champion's rainbow jersey, has been tipped by many to repeat the overall victory he achieved in the 2018 race.

I am really looking forward to racing the Tour of Britain, which will be my last in the rainbow jersey, that I have been so proud to wear for the last 12 months. I had a successful race in Britain the last time I was there in 2018, and I know it will be a hard-fought race this time. We come here with a strong team and will look to race hard, as we always do. Julian Alaphilippe, World champion

Tour of Britain race director Mick Bennett said: “The fact that we were unable to run the Tour of Britain in 2020 was enough to raise the excitement level going into this year’s event.

"Yet, combined with the truly spectacular and challenging route we’ve designed, the quality of this year’s start list makes me believe that we’re about to witness one of the most exciting editions of the modern race to date.

“We look forward to seeing the roads of Great Britain lined with spectators all the way from Penzance to Aberdeen, and I would encourage everybody planning to attend the race to respect their fellow spectators and, of course, the riders, as well as following local COVID-19 guidance. See you all next week – I can’t wait!”

Fans can watch the race unfold either on ITV4 or at the roadside.