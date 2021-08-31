A 33-year-old father was killed after his drink and drug-fuelled friend crashed at high speed near Hougton-le-Spring.

The driver, 42-year-old Mark Thompson, on Tuesday, 31 August 2021, pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving and was jailed for six years and eight months.

Thompson - who was over the legal limit for alcohol and drugs - sped down the A19 in the early hours of the morning of 4 August 2019.

With two passengers in the vehicle, he reached speeds of at least 121mph - according to Forensic Collision Investigators.

Police said Thompson collided with the back of a black Vauxhall Corsa, sending his white Mercedes spinning in the air.

Back seat passenger and much-loved dad, Richard Jordan of Grangetown in Sunderland, suffered fatal injuries.

Mr Jordan died at the scene and the front seat passenger was taken to Sunderland Royal Hospital with serious injuries.

After police attended the scene of the crash, the driver of the Corsa said that Thompson approached “at alarming speed” before losing control.

Appearing at Newcastle Crown Court, Thompson also pleaded guilty to causing serious injury to the other passenger. The judge took Thompson's plea into account when sentencing.

Sergeant Alan Keenleyside, the officer in charge of the case, said: “First and foremost, our thoughts remain with Richard’s family and friends.

"The last two years have been incredibly difficult for them and no outcome today in court could reverse the incidents of that night.

"They have remained hugely supportive throughout the police investigation, and I would like to pay tribute to the way they have supported my team, which in turn has allowed me to embed them as part of my investigation.

“Dashcam footage from the Corsa highlights the appalling state of his driving and his decisions have had the most tragic of consequences.

Any death on our roads is an absolute tragedy – but this is particularly poignant given that it was so avoidable. “Mark Thompson’s actions behind the wheel were reckless and dangerous. He endangered the lives of many other road users as he pressed down the accelerator – with Forensic Collision Investigators confirming he had reached speeds of not less than 121mph on a national speed limit road. Sergeant Alan Keenleyside, Northumbria Police

“Because of him, Richard's life has been tragically taken away and that void can never be replaced in his loved ones’ lives."

Sgt Keenleyside added: "I hope this case acts as a serious reminder to everybody – your decisions while behind the wheel could have irreversible consequences and ruin more than one life in an instant.

"The laws that are in place are not optional and our roads are not racetracks.”