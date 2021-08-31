American progressive metal band Dream Theatre have announced they will play in Newcastle next year as one of three UK tour dates.

The two-time GRAMMY-nominated outfit revealed the dates of their Worldwide Tour - A View from The Top Of The World on Tuesday, August 31.

They will play the Utilita Arena Newcastle on April 21, 2022, as well as London and Belfast.

Dream Theater – made up of James LaBrie, John Petrucci, Jordan Rudess, John Myung and Mike Mangini - were in the middle of a sold-out world tour in support of their last release Distance Over Time and the 20th anniversary of Scenes From A Memory when the pandemic hit.

Fans at next year's shows will get to hear music from their latest album and tour namesake, A View From The Top OF The World.

Tickets for the tour go on sale on at 10am Friday, September 3.

Dream Theater UK tour dates 2022