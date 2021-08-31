Dream Theater announce North East arena tour date for 2022
American progressive metal band Dream Theatre have announced they will play in Newcastle next year as one of three UK tour dates.
The two-time GRAMMY-nominated outfit revealed the dates of their Worldwide Tour - A View from The Top Of The World on Tuesday, August 31.
They will play the Utilita Arena Newcastle on April 21, 2022, as well as London and Belfast.
Dream Theater – made up of James LaBrie, John Petrucci, Jordan Rudess, John Myung and Mike Mangini - were in the middle of a sold-out world tour in support of their last release Distance Over Time and the 20th anniversary of Scenes From A Memory when the pandemic hit.
Fans at next year's shows will get to hear music from their latest album and tour namesake, A View From The Top OF The World.
Tickets for the tour go on sale on at 10am Friday, September 3.
Dream Theater UK tour dates 2022
Belfast SSE Arena: April 20
Newcastle Utilita Arena: April 21
London SSE Arena Wembley: April 23