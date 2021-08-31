Play video

Video report by Tom Barton

As the war in Afghanistan comes to a close - with the last American troops pulling out - the people who fled their homes there, are now faced with setting up new lives elsewhere.

Thousands of people evacuated from the conflict zone are set to be relocated throughout the country, with many likely to come to the North East.

Charities here have already been making preparations, while those who have previously made the move are getting ready to welcome their compatriots.