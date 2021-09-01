London North Eastern Railway (LNER) will run an additional six trains to Tyneside for the 2021 Great North Run.

The additional services will see thousands of additional seats available on the morning of Sunday 12th September.

This year’s event marks the 40th Great North Run and after a hugely challenging eighteen months for everyone, many thousands of runners and fundraisers are looking forward to taking part. We’re delighted to be able to offer these extra LNER services to help those taking part and their supporters travel to Newcastle. David Horne, Managing Director at LNER

The extra train times are:

•06:53 from Doncaster, calling at York (07:18) and Northallerton (07:39), arriving at Newcastle at 08:16

• 07:05 from Edinburgh, calling at Dunbar (07:28), Berwick-upon-Tweed (07:55), Alnmouth (08:18), Morpeth (08:35), arriving at Newcastle at 08:52

• 07:10 from Leeds, calling at York (07:41), arriving at Newcastle at 08:45

• 07:20 from Darlington, calling at Durham (07:38), arriving at Newcastle at 07:53

• 07:46 from Durham arrives at Newcastle at 08:03

• 07:54 from Darlington, calling at Durham (08:13), arriving at Newcastle at 08:32

Advance single tickets available for travel to Newcastle are priced £7.20 from Darlington, £7.90 from York, and £17.30 from Edinburgh.