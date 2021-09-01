Hygiene Poverty: What is it and who does it affect in the North East?

The word "poverty" tends to conjure up images of hunger and bad housing.

But the Covid-19 pandemic has shone a light on a lesser known consequence of having a low income - reduced access to hygiene products.

According to The Hygiene Bank, personal cleanliness is often the first casualty of poverty.

The charity's network of 450 volunteers have seen first-hand the impact of hygiene poverty. They say people tend to stop buying toiletries long before they start visiting food banks.

Hygiene poverty in numbers

1 in 4 people in the North East live in poverty

8 in 10 primary school teachers have seen a a rise in children coming into school unwashed

Over 1 in 3 have cut down or go without hygiene or grooming products in the UK

Over the past 12 months, The Hygiene Bank says it has more than doubled the amount of personal hygiene products it distributes.

CEO Edgar Penollar says cleanliness should not be reserved for those who can afford it.

Edgar Penollar, CEO of The Hygiene Bank

It's not right that feeling clean should be a luxury or privilege. In its simplest form, hiding poverty is people using cheap dishwashing detergent for not just washing the dishes but themselves or families having to share a toothbrush, or people actually using roll up loo paper or socks as an alternative to period products. That's what hygiene poverty is. Edgar Penollar, CEO of The Hygiene Bank

It is thought that over 500,000 people in the North East live in poverty - 150,000 of whom are children.

Key2Life is a food bank in South Shields. Its volunteers have also noticed a dramatic rise in those in need of hygiene products.

Play video

It's a sad fact that around one in five people in our region are defined as living in poverty and some need to turn to places like this when their budgets won't stretch any further. Products like body wash and toothpaste should be seen as essentials but for those living on the breadline, well, they're often seen as a luxury. Adrienne Thompson, Volunteer at the Key2Life Food Bank

At the start of the pandemic, the government introduced a weekly £20-top-up on Universal Credit to help struggling families. This has now been scrapped.

Anti-poverty charities say its sudden removal could see the biggest single cut to social security in more than seventy years.

With 46% of families in the Tyne Tees region set to be affected by the reduction (according to the Joseph Rowntree Foundation), levels of hygiene poverty may continue to rise.