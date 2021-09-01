Man left fighting for his life after 'altercation' in Sunderland
A man is fighting for his life in hospital after reports of an 'altercation' outside Greggs on the Hylton Riverside Retail Park in Sunderland.
The incident happened just after at 8am on Tuesday morning (31st August)
It's believed it happened following a disagreement in the street, which led to a man being punched in the face with a single blow.
The victim suffered a suspected fractured skull in the attack and is in a critical but stable condition in hospital.
A 44-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.
He remains in police custody.
Offices are now trying to trace a blue Audi A3 vehicle which had a broken rear window and travelled from the retail park on the A1231 Wessington Way towards the Castletown area immediately after the incident.
Anyone who saw what happened, has seen the car or knows where it is is being urged to contact the police immediately.