New freedoms for students as they return to the classroom in Stockton
When we look back over the way the last year's panned out, so much of how restrictions came and went - was tied into what was happening in schools.
Now all eyes will be on schools as the first classrooms reopened on Wednesday, 1 September.
There are already worries about keeping the spread of the virus under control and questions about the Government's planning for the reopening.
A Department for Education spokesperson said:
“Education remains a national priority, and the success of the vaccine programme means schools and colleges will deliver high-quality, face-to-face education to their pupils, with minimal disruption.
“The measures in place strike a balance between making schools safe - with enhanced ventilation, covid testing and vaccinations of older students and staff - and reducing disruption by removing bubbles and face coverings.”