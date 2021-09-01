Play video

Video report by Katie Cole

When we look back over the way the last year's panned out, so much of how restrictions came and went - was tied into what was happening in schools.

Now all eyes will be on schools as the first classrooms reopened on Wednesday, 1 September.

There are already worries about keeping the spread of the virus under control and questions about the Government's planning for the reopening.

A Department for Education spokesperson said:

“Education remains a national priority, and the success of the vaccine programme means schools and colleges will deliver high-quality, face-to-face education to their pupils, with minimal disruption.

“The measures in place strike a balance between making schools safe - with enhanced ventilation, covid testing and vaccinations of older students and staff - and reducing disruption by removing bubbles and face coverings.”