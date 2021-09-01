A 33-year-old man has died following a crash in Alnwick.

Joe Spedding, from Newcastle, was travelling in a blue Citroen C3 with a 29-year-old woman when it was involved in a collision with a a blue MG ZS on the A1068, between Alnwick and Lesbury.

Northumbria Police received a report of the crash shortly before 10am on Bank Holiday Monday, 30 August.

Mr Spedding and his passenger were taken to hospital by air ambulance and police confirmed he died the following day.

Northumbria Police say Mr Spedding's family are being supported by specialist family liaison officers. The female passenger of the Citroen remains in hospital with serious injuries.

The occupants of the second car received treatment at the scene.

We are incredibly sad and would like privacy at this time. Joe Spedding's family

Sergeant Dave Roberts, of the Force's motor patrols department said: “This was a serious collision which has devastatingly resulted in a man losing his life aged just 33.

“Our thoughts are with Joe’s family and loved ones, who are being offered supported by officers as they try to come to terms with what has happened.

"We immediately launched an investigation following this incident and we are gathering information to build up a picture of how the collision occurred."

The force is appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

“We are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision or may have dash cam footage and has not yet come forward to get in touch immediately," Sgt Roberts continued.

“Any information, no matter how small or insignificant you may fear it is, could prove crucial to this investigation so please do get in touch.

"Anyone with information, or dashcam footage is asked to contact 101, or use the 'Tell us Something' page on Northumbria Police’s website, quoting log NP-20210830-0326," Northumbria Police said in a social media post.