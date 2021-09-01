Play video

Report by Rachel Bullock

The Open North Foundation (ONF) has joined forces with a Teesside based mental health and wellbeing specialist to provide support to employees as they return to the workplace following the Covid-19 lockdowns.

Open North is a not-for-profit organisation, and was established last year in response to the pandemic. It uses donations from North East businesses to provide financial grants to smaller firms to support their Covid recovery.

It's now also using a digital app to also offer mental health workshops to help relieve stress, encourage mindfulness and promote self-confidence to achieve success in the workplace.

Chair of the Open North Foundation, Richard Swart, secured the support of leading North East businesses dedicated to rebuilding the region's economy following the impact of the pandemic.

Through donations from the North East business community, the organisation has already provided more than £20,000 in grants to 16 small and medium sized firms in the region.

Mr Swart said now it can offer more holistic support to firms, including the mental wellbeing digital service, it will benefit many employees on a personal basis as they return to work.

He said: "This partnership provides a very valuable service that we recognise companies and their staff could benefit from. Mental health in the workplace is an area all employers must address.

Over the last few months organisations have been placed under a great deal of stress, particularly with employees being sent into self-isolation with little warning and this has brought added worry. We hope that our new service will be of benefit to organisations in need. Richard Swart, Chair of Open North Foundation

"We and many others could not help the NHS with protective equipment and so what we thought we could do as a way of giving back to the community was to help businesses in their recovery from Covid," Mr Swart continued.

"Funding comes entirely from donations from within the North east community, it's all about the North East closing ranks as a community and battling odds for the common good."

One business to receive financial support from the Open North Foundation is the Great North Eastern Brewing Company in Gateshead.

It received a Covid recovery grant from the ONF of £1,500, plus two places on the Northumbria University Small Business Leadership Programme. The business has also received financial support from other organisations.

Founder Paul Minnikin said: "We went online and got the cash flow going and that was a big help as it actually got us through the pandemic.”

Meanwhile, the app which is also being used by the Foundation, is supporting organisations throughout the pandemic in a wide range of sectors including manufacturing, engineering, logistics, retail, leisure, education and professional services.

Its creator and owner, Bethany Ainsley, told ITV News Tyne Tees: “By offering our services, we can make a real difference to employees who may be struggling against the backdrop of the pandemic.

"Before the pandemic, businesses looking into this were proactive and quite forward thinking but as we move forward, I think businesses need to recognise it as a duty of care, but apart from that, it's also a way to help employees thrive whether they are currently well or if they're suffering with mental ill health".