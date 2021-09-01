Six families from Middlesbrough still have relatives - who are British citizens - stuck in Afghanistan - according to the town's MP.

Labour MP Andy McDonald also said that five families have returned to the UK following the Taliban takeover which has seen thousands flee from the country.

The last of the UK's troops left Kabul late on Saturday, 29 August 29, and the UK's ambassador to Afghanistan, Sir Laurie Bristow, who has been at the airport processing those evacuating, has also returned.

Mr McDonald said: "My office continues to support Middlesbrough constituents who are still in Afghanistan.

"We have been working night and day and now have five families back in the UK and we are beyond relieved that they are safe.

"However, there are still six families with British citizens from Middlesbrough in Afghanistan and we are keeping in frequent touch with them via WhatsApp, offering what support we can."

This is a desperate situation still for many people and we will continue to press the Government to do all they can - we cannot just abandon people. Andy McDonald, Labour MP for Middlesbrough

According to the Ministry of Defence, the British military has flown out more than 15,000 people including around 8,000 Afghan nationals as part of the evacuation efforts.

Last week, Mr McDonald spoke about some of the events which have unfurled in Afghanistan, including one family whose relative was beheaded in front of them.

He was also trying to find a way out of the country for a one-year-old child and a five-month-old who were not allowed to travel with their British national parents.

Middlesbrough Mayor Andy Preston has previously said that the town will 'stand tall' to help those who have been "persecuted, terrorised, and abused".

However, he later called on the Prime Minister to ensure that "posh places" like Kensington & Chelsea in London should take their "fair share" of refugees.

Figures have revealed that Middlesbrough supports more asylum seekers, as a proportion of its population, than anywhere else in England.

A spokesperson for the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office said:

“The UK and international partners are all committed to ensuring that our citizens, nationals and residents, employees, Afghans who have worked with us and those who are at risk can continue to travel freely to destinations outside Afghanistan. We have been clear that the Taliban must allow safe passage for those who want to leave.”