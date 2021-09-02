Care home bosses in North Yorkshire speak of worry about losing staff due to mandatory Covid jabs
A care home boss from North Yorkshire has told ITV News Tyne Tees he is worried about being left short of staff due to the government deadline for care workers to be vaccinated.
Under the new rules, all staff must be vaccinated from 11 November. If they are not, they could face losing their jobs.
Mike Padgham's Saint Cecilia's Care Home in Scarborough currently has 10 vacancies and if the government does not change its policy, he could lose more.
He told ITV News: "We have in our own home four staff who don’t want the vaccine. We’ve had meetings with them and discussed everything. They’re still adamant and I respect that."
"It doesn’t seem right. I’d prefer a different approach, we test them everyday and eradicate it from that perspective, so yeh I’m not happy about what’s happening and think the government needs to rethink what they’re doing."
In the North East and Yorkshire, according to NHS England, more than 76,000 people work in care homes. Of those, almost 70,000 have had at least one covid jab.That leaves almost 6,500 people who will either need to be vaccinated or potentially face losing their jobs.
A care worker who operates in Teesside said she was "pressured" into having the Covid jab, despite her concerns about possible side effects.
Speaking anonymously for fear of losing her job, "Julie" (not her real name), told ITV News she can understand why there is a reluctance for care staff to have the Covid injection.
She said: "I got pushed into it. I would have waited. I would have liked to have known a lot more about the side effects of it, if there’s any complications, but at that time it was here’s the vaccine, we want you to have it, the government wants you to have it, you’re protecting our clients and I think it was a bit of a guilt trip really.
A spokesperson from the Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said:
“We have seen no evidence that care homes are not taking on residents and none has been provided. The vast majority of care staff are already vaccinated and, ahead of the November deadline, we are focusing on encouraging even more staff to get jabbed to protect their colleagues and those they care for. Our message is clear: vaccines save lives and it is our responsibility to do everything we can to reduce the risk for vulnerable people in care homes.”