A care home boss from North Yorkshire has told ITV News Tyne Tees he is worried about being left short of staff due to the government deadline for care workers to be vaccinated.

Under the new rules, all staff must be vaccinated from 11 November. If they are not, they could face losing their jobs.

Mike Padgham's Saint Cecilia's Care Home in Scarborough currently has 10 vacancies and if the government does not change its policy, he could lose more.

He told ITV News: "We have in our own home four staff who don’t want the vaccine. We’ve had meetings with them and discussed everything. They’re still adamant and I respect that."

I just worry, in the future, because we need those staff and I don’t really want to have to show them the door in a few weeks time because they’ve done a fantastic job for us during the pandemic. Mike Padgham, care home owner

"It doesn’t seem right. I’d prefer a different approach, we test them everyday and eradicate it from that perspective, so yeh I’m not happy about what’s happening and think the government needs to rethink what they’re doing."

In the North East and Yorkshire, according to NHS England, more than 76,000 people work in care homes. Of those, almost 70,000 have had at least one covid jab.That leaves almost 6,500 people who will either need to be vaccinated or potentially face losing their jobs.

A care worker who operates in Teesside said she was "pressured" into having the Covid jab, despite her concerns about possible side effects.

Speaking anonymously for fear of losing her job, "Julie" (not her real name), told ITV News she can understand why there is a reluctance for care staff to have the Covid injection.

She said: "I got pushed into it. I would have waited. I would have liked to have known a lot more about the side effects of it, if there’s any complications, but at that time it was here’s the vaccine, we want you to have it, the government wants you to have it, you’re protecting our clients and I think it was a bit of a guilt trip really.

I think they’re frightened that there’s not enough known, especially now we know it doesn’t last that long and we’re going to have to have another booster. It’s going to be mandatory for all carers, but not for clients, so I can’t understand how a client has more rights to a freedom of choice than what a carer does. We have as much chance of catching it off them as we have of giving it to them. Anonymous care worker

Credit: ITV News

A spokesperson from the Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said:

“We have seen no evidence that care homes are not taking on residents and none has been provided. The vast majority of care staff are already vaccinated and, ahead of the November deadline, we are focusing on encouraging even more staff to get jabbed to protect their colleagues and those they care for. Our message is clear: vaccines save lives and it is our responsibility to do everything we can to reduce the risk for vulnerable people in care homes.”