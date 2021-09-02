A three-year investigation dubbed Northumbria Police’s biggest-ever drugs crackdown has concluded with dozens of drug dealers jailed for more than 160 years.

It was launched after figures that showed the suspected drug-related deaths in the borough had tripled in just one year.

Detectives carried out a string of raids across Gateshead in April 2018 as part of a drugs crackdown called 'Operation Salvator.' They targeted areas known to be experiencing the highest levels of drug misuse, in a bid to identify those involved in the supply of Class A drugs including cocaine and heroin.

Officers spent months gathering intelligence and evidence on those controlling what were known as ‘drug dealing lines’ where dealers used mobile phones to send out adverts for the drugs they had for sale.

They would send the adverts, with prices and availability, to hundreds of vulnerable drug users before meeting at agreed locations to deal the Class A substances.

The 2018 raids that saw warrants executed at 34 addresses and more than 60 suspected dealers arrested.

Over the past three years dozens of offenders have been convicted at court for drugs offences before the final members of the criminal network were jailed last week.

In total, 39 individuals have been jailed for a total of more than 161 years.

Operation Salvator has been a huge investigation that has put a significant dent in the pockets of organised crime groups in Gateshead. It was launched in a bid to address a concerning rise in the number of suspected drug-related deaths and in a matter of days we arrested more than 60 suspected dealers. Superintendent Jamie Pitt

Superintendent Jamie Pitt added: “We worked closely with our partners at the local authority and public health to ensure drug users had the necessary support so we could help break the cycle of addiction.

“And ultimately what we did see was a reduction in the number of those suspected drugs deaths and a vulnerable community was safeguarded.

“The investigation has now come full circle and to secure sentences totalling more than 160 years is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the detectives who have lived and breathed this operation.

“We will continue to disrupt organised crime under the banner of Operation Sentinel but we need the support of the public. If you know about drug dealing in your community then please get in touch with us.”