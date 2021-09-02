Free trees are being offered to people in Northumberland to help tackle climate change.

15,000 tree samples will be made available for residents, schools and community groups.

The free tree giveaway by Northumberland County Council returns for a second year.

Cllr Glen Sanderson, Leader of Northumberland County Council, said: "Last year the scheme was a huge hit, with all 15,000 trees claimed in just a few days. If you’re considering planting a tree this winter, I’d encourage you to apply for a free sapling with us before they are all gone!”

Eight different species of saplings are on offer, which are suitable for small, medium and large gardens, as well as those with limited garden space.

The trees are small cell grown plants, sourced from the UK and provided along with a biodegradable shelter guard, cane and an electronic link to planting and aftercare instructions.

The Mullet family from Morpeth who are involved in the scheme:

Play video

This is just one of many ways we’re involving residents in helping to achieve Northumberland’s target to deliver net-zero by 2030. Cllr Glen Sanderson, Leader of Northumberland County Council

Cllr Sanderson added: "This fantastic scheme will help the county tackle the climate crisis through planting more trees, which in turn will help absorb our carbon emissions and make our county even cleaner and greener than ever before."

More information on the scheme can be found on the council's website.