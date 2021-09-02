A new helpline has been set up to support those still without TV signal following the fire at the Bilsdale mast in North Yorkshire last month (August 2021).

The number is 0800 121 4828.

Those who call will be taken through the latest news and viewing options available to them.

The update is recorded, and will have the most up to date information on the line.

There is also a website for help with retuning: www.freeview.co.uk/bilsdale

Some Freeview television services for those who receive signals from Arncliffe Wood, which mostly serves the Darlington area have been restored along with those in:

Rookhope

Castleton

Bainbridge

Those living in the following areas may be able to see more channels after engineering work at a temporary transmitter.

Hartlepool

Middlesbrough

Redcar

Stockton

Darlington

Barnard Castle

Richmond

Leyburn

Catterick

Masham

Ripon

250,000 The number of homes affected with the loss/interruption of signal following the fire

We remain absolutely committed to restoring services to our customers as soon as we can, and to working with our partners across the region in order to do so. We apologise for the fact that services have not been restored as quickly as we had hoped, and we will provide a further update in due course. Freeview spokesperson

Here's some key information about what happened at Bilsdale:

When was the fire? 10 August, 2021

How long have services been out for? Some services have been down for three weeks

How many have had their services restored? The exact number is not known but some are now receiving signals from other masts, with no date for when the others will be connected.

Who operates Bilsdale mast? Arqiva