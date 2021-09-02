New helpline launched to help those still without signal following the Bilsdale mast fire
A new helpline has been set up to support those still without TV signal following the fire at the Bilsdale mast in North Yorkshire last month (August 2021).
The number is 0800 121 4828.
Those who call will be taken through the latest news and viewing options available to them.
The update is recorded, and will have the most up to date information on the line.
There is also a website for help with retuning: www.freeview.co.uk/bilsdale
We have more information on our website too:
Some Freeview television services for those who receive signals from Arncliffe Wood, which mostly serves the Darlington area have been restored along with those in:
Rookhope
Castleton
Bainbridge
Those living in the following areas may be able to see more channels after engineering work at a temporary transmitter.
Hartlepool
Middlesbrough
Redcar
Stockton
Darlington
Barnard Castle
Richmond
Leyburn
Catterick
Masham
Ripon
Here's some key information about what happened at Bilsdale:
When was the fire? 10 August, 2021
How long have services been out for? Some services have been down for three weeks
How many have had their services restored? The exact number is not known but some are now receiving signals from other masts, with no date for when the others will be connected.
Who operates Bilsdale mast? Arqiva
What is the advice for those who still have no services? Maxwells of Northallerton advise retuning your set. If you have any problems call your TV manufacturer, dealer or Freeview.