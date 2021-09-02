Sunderland Empire re-opens its doors for the first time in over a year

The Sunderland Empire re-opens its doors today for the first time in over a year.

The theatre closed in March last year when the first national lockdown was brought in to limit Covid infection rates.

Sunderland Empire's performance of 'The Lion The Witch and the Wardrobe' Credit: Sunderland Empire

Theatre Director Marie Nixon was only weeks into the job when the Grade II listed building was forced to close.

Play video

Sunderland Empire has seen some of the biggest names in entertainment take centre stage over the years from Charlie Chaplin to Laurel and Hardy, and from Kate Bush to The Beatles.