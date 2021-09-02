A mother has paid tribute to her son who died after a fatal assault near a nightclub in South Shields.

In the early hours of Monday morning, Steven Thompson, 19, was assaulted near Roxanne's night club in Anderson Street.

The teenager was found unconscious by first responders and despite the best efforts of paramedics, he died hours later.

Steven, of South Shields, leaves behind his parents Elaine and Lawrence, brother David and "countless friends".

In a statement released via Northumbria Police, the family say "he earned a reputation as a hard worker during his time at school and for his time spent working as a battery operator at Cell Park Solutions in South Shields."

Mother Elaine said: “Kind, funny and loved by everyone – that was Steven.

“We are an extremely close-knit family and this loss has truly devastated us, it’s not possible to put into words how much we love him and will miss him.”

Roxanne's nightclub in South Shields where the assault took place Credit: ITV News

An investigation was launched into the assault and 22-year-old Leon Wildgoose, of Simonside Hall, South Shields, was arrested. On Tuesday 31 August, he was charged with manslaughter.

Two other men, Dylan Ford, 23, of Alice Street, South Shields and Ian Hall, 40, of Revesby Street, South Shields, have been charged with affray.

Detective Chief Inspector Graeme Dodds, of Northumbria Police, is the senior investigating officer on the case. He said: “This was a tragic incident and very sadly a young man has had a bright future taken from him.

“Our thoughts go out to Steven’s loved ones at this incredibly difficult time and they will continue to be supported by a team of specialist officers.

“Steven’s family have requested that their privacy is respected and we urge everyone to allow them space to grieve.”

He added: “We are absolutely committed to understanding the full circumstances that led to Steven’s death. I’d like to thank members of the public who have already been in touch to assist us with this investigation.

“Our enquiries will continue and I would ask anyone who witnessed the incident or has information, who are yet to come forward, to pick up the phone and contact police or Crimestoppers. Any information, no matter how insignificant you may feel it is, could prove crucial to this investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police via the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of our website or by calling 101 quoting log NP-20210830-0155.