Friends and colleagues have said farewell to a broadcaster and producer who played a key role in The Tube and Alright Now.

Former colleagues have recalled Jeff Brown's contribution to one of the most important music shows of a generation - The Tube.

It was an experience that saw Jeff work alongside some of the biggest names in the business, including Paul McCartney, Elton John, U2, Dire Straits, Madonna, The Jam and The Police.

The Jam performing in the famous Studio 5 at Tyne Tees Television Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

Presented by Jools Holland and Paula Yates, The Tube was made for Channel 4 by Tyne Tees Television at its former City Road studios in Newcastle.

Jeff Brown was Associate Producer throughout the ground-breaking programme's 5-year run, from 1982 to 1987.

Producer Malcolm Gerrie described Jeff Brown as “one of the most talented and extraordinary people I have ever met”.

Jeff had also been part of the team that produced earlier music shows on Tyne Tees Television, such as Razzmatazz and Alright Now, which would pave the way for The Tube to be made in Newcastle.

Kim Wilde performing on Razzmatazz at the City Road studios in Newcastle Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

He went on to Associate Produce TV specials including the Montreux Jazz Festival and Dire Straits at Wembley Arena in July 1985, as well as his own music show TX:45 and the UK music awards show, The Brits, in 1994.

He was an unforgettable and out and out character and pretty much everyone who knew Jeff held a special place in their heart for him. I know I did. Former location director for The Tube, Geoff Wonfor

Jeff died on 10 August, aged 69.

His funeral service was held in Gateshead on 2 September.