What are the new Coronavirus rules for children returning back to schools?

The government is trying to persuade parents, secondary school pupils and college students to take part in voluntary asymptomatic Covid-19 testing.

England's Education Secretary Gavin Williamson has said the easing of restrictions and the return of schooling which is “closer to normality” is welcome but warned that parents and children should not “throw caution to the wind” and encouraged pupils to take a test twice a week.

England's Department for Education (DfE) guidance states that secondary school and college students in England should be tested twice on-site on their return, with lateral flow tests carried out between three and five days apart.

The guidance then says pupils should then continue to test twice weekly at home until the end of September when the policy will be reviewed.

The government will also take over all test and trace requirements from schools and the NHS will contact the affected family directly, rather than going through the school.

Only if the pupil themselves tests positive for Covid will they need to self-isolate and miss school.