A man from Sunderland is set to take on the challenge of cycling one thousand miles from Lands End to John O'Groats for charity.

46 year old Mark Grimes, who's deaf, begins his 9-day journey tomorrow, and hopes to raise one thousand pounds for The Red Sky Foundation, which helps those with heart problems.

This is the third time Mark has cycled the length of Great Britain for charity and he said he picked Red Sky Foundation because it is 'a brilliant charity.'

He said: "Not only does it help babies and children with heart conditions but it also purchases life-saving defibrillators for local communities, schools and NHS hospitals"

Mark is cycling with Ride Across Britain, an annual cycling event which provides basecamps, travelling support and pit stops and will be posting regular updates on his progress on his Facebook page

Being deaf brings its own challenges on the road but I deal with them by being alert and I always give way as that's definitely the safer option - generally, good judgement compensates for lack of hearing. Mark Grimes

Red Sky Foundation founder, Sergio Petrucci, said he was "full of admiration for Mark and incredibly grateful he has chosen us as his nominated charity."