People can now log areas and streets in the region that they're concerned about and make them feel unsafe.

The Home Office has started a Street Safe website, where the information will be passed on to police and local councils.

In a survey back in April, ITV's Tonight carried out a survey and asked over 5,000 people about their views on women’s safety.

The results found that:

8 in 10 women feel frightened or cautious about going out after dark

40% of women said they’d experienced unwelcome physical contact

22% of women said they’d experienced someone exposing themselves in the street

It's part of a 3-month pilot, to enable people, particularly women and girls, to report locations where they feel or have felt unsafe and to identify the features on why that location made them feel unsafe.

It's hoped it'll help identify particular areas and factors that lead to people feeling unsafe and might help offenders either commit or conceal a crime – such as street lighting, abandoned buildings or poorly designed spaces, vandalism, as well as behaviours of individuals or groups of people.

Streets are an essential part of people’s journeys, but it has become clear that many people, particularly women, feel unsafe using the street and experience harassment, intimidation or unwanted sexual behaviour in public spaces. This must be addressed if we are to make streets safe for everyone. Rachel Maclean MP, Parliamentary Under Secretary of State for Transport

However critics say more funding is needed to make it effective.

Kim McGuinness is Northumbria's Police and Crime Commissioner.