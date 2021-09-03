A woman's finger had been bitten off by a dog while she walking her own pet on a playing field in North Yorkshire.

The woman, in her forties, was walking her dog on King George V playing fields on Howlbeck Road in Guisborough on the morning of Tuesday 24th August when she stopped to talk to another dog walker.

Both dogs were let off their lead when the man’s dog immediately attacked the woman’s dog.

In trying to get the dog away, it bit the woman on the finger, leaving her without a finger-tip and requiring surgery.

Officers are keen to trace the man and the dog, and are asking any witnesses to the incident to come forward. The man is described as white, around 5ft 8" tall, bald, "well built" and spoke with a South Yorkshire accent.

The dog that attacked her has been described as a female Staffordshire bull terrier, aroundthree-years-old, and it was brindle with a white chest.