New dedications to honour proud service at Sunderland's Veterans Walk
A ceremony to dedicate the latest names added to Sunderland's Veterans Walk has taken place in the city.
The 25lb (11kg) granite flagstones each have the name of a former or serving member of Her Majesty's Armed Forces.
The ceremony took place in Mowbray Park on Saturday morning.
In November 2016, the Veterans' Walk campaign laid its first granite stones.
There are now nearly 1,000 'Lasting Tributes to Proud Service' installed in Mowbray Park and the path, the first of its kind in the UK, is already 30 metres (100ft) long.
Names added to the stones have been submitted from across Sunderland and the North East, but also from as far away as Australia, Canada and Germany.The project is run by the family of Private Nathan Cuthbertson who was killed in Afghanistan in 2008. Nathan's father Tom is a former paratrooper and the project is also supported by local businessman Rob Deverson.
The walk is a tribute rather than a memorial, as it recognises veterans who are still with us as well as those who may have passed.
Mr Deverson said: "We have been unable to dedicate new stones since December 2019 so there are nearly 250 new plaques to be honoured."
Military standard bearers and the Mayor of Sunderland, Councillor Harry Trueman were in attendance to help lead the dedication.
Councillor Trueman said: "Our city has a very strong military tradition and the Veterans' Walk is a very visible sign of the respect - both past and present - that Sunderland has for the Armed Forces.
"Tom and Rob who organise this project have a very simple motto, 'They All Stand Equal', and it is marvellous to know that Sunderland is leading the way in honouring ALL service men and women."
If you are a member of the armed forces or a concerned friend or relative and would like help or support
The Royal British Legion
The Royal British Legion
The Royal British Legion helps members of the Royal Navy, British Army, Royal Air Force, veterans and their families.
You can call them on 0808 802 8080 or visit their website.
Help for Heroes
Help for Heroes
Help for Heroes helps wounded veterans and their families to recover and get on with their lives.
You call them on 0300 303 9888 or visit their website.
Op COURAGE: NHS mental health services
Op COURAGE: NHS mental health services
If you or someone you know is struggling with their mental health or wellbeing, expert help is available from Op COURAGE: The Veterans Mental Health and Wellbeing Service.
It does not matter if you're due to leave the armed forces, just left the armed forces or left many years ago. Op COURAGE are here to help and understand the courage it takes to speak to someone.
For the north of England call 0800 652 2867 or email VTILS@cntw.nhs.uk
(The Op COURAGE urgent care and support service is accessible by healthcare referral only.)
Veterans' Gateway
Veterans' Gateway
Veterans Gateway is the first point of contact for whatever support you need, whether in the UK or abroad.
Many of the team are veterans themselves so they understand the issues that people face after leaving the Armed Forces. They work with people on a one-to-one basis, connecting them with the right support as soon as possible.
You can call them on 0808 802 1212 or visit their website.