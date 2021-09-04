New dedications to honour proud service at Sunderland's Veterans Walk

A ceremony to dedicate the latest names added to Sunderland's Veterans Walk has taken place in the city.

The 25lb (11kg) granite flagstones each have the name of a former or serving member of Her Majesty's Armed Forces.

The ceremony took place in Mowbray Park on Saturday morning.

In November 2016, the Veterans' Walk campaign laid its first granite stones.

There are now nearly 1,000 'Lasting Tributes to Proud Service' installed in Mowbray Park and the path, the first of its kind in the UK, is already 30 metres (100ft) long.

The walk project is run by the family of Private Nathan Cuthbertson who was killed in Afghanistan in 2008. Credit: Family photo

Names added to the stones have been submitted from across Sunderland and the North East, but also from as far away as Australia, Canada and Germany.The project is run by the family of Private Nathan Cuthbertson who was killed in Afghanistan in 2008. Nathan's father Tom is a former paratrooper and the project is also supported by local businessman Rob Deverson.

The walk is a tribute rather than a memorial, as it recognises veterans who are still with us as well as those who may have passed.

Mr Deverson said: "We have been unable to dedicate new stones since December 2019 so there are nearly 250 new plaques to be honoured."

Military standard bearers and the Mayor of Sunderland, Councillor Harry Trueman were in attendance to help lead the dedication.

Councillor Trueman said: "Our city has a very strong military tradition and the Veterans' Walk is a very visible sign of the respect - both past and present - that Sunderland has for the Armed Forces.

This unique project is the first of its kind in the UK and goes beyond honouring those who have perished in conflicts as it offers anyone who is still serving or has at some point in their lifetime served, the chance to create a permanent reminder of their proud service. Cllr Harry Trueman

"Tom and Rob who organise this project have a very simple motto, 'They All Stand Equal', and it is marvellous to know that Sunderland is leading the way in honouring ALL service men and women."