New Newcastle to Edinburgh rail service in boost to Northumberland rail links

Transpennine Express has announced that, from December this year, it will begin a new service between Newcastle and Edinburgh calling at a number of key stations in Northumberland.

The service is planned to operate five times each weekday in each direction, calling (in most cases) at Newcastle, Cramlington, Morpeth, Widdrington, Alnmouth and Berwick-Upon-Tweed.

In Scotland it will serve a new station at Reston when it opens in the coming months, Dunbar, and Edinburgh Waverley.

The service will operate until at least May 2023 and is the result of discussions between Transpennine Express, Transport Scotland, and the Rail North Partnership.

Calls at Widdrington and Cramlington are subject to completion of industry procedures for operational and safety requirements, meaning these calls might be introduced after the start of the December 2021 timetable.

The service to Edinburgh will call at a number of stations in Northumberland Credit: Jane Barlow/PA Archive/PA Images