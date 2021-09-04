A teenager has been arrested in North Yorkshire following an incident in which two police officers were assaulted.

In a statement on social media, North Yorkshire Police said the incident happened at 9.10pm on Friday night on Eastborough, in Scarborough.

The force posted that officers were responding to a report of a 17-year-old boy missing from home. The arrested boy remains in police custody at this time.

North Yorkshire Police are also appealing for anyone with mobile phone footage of the incident to contact them.