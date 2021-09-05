Hartlepool's Jeff Stelling completes fourth football walk for Prostate Cancer UK

Inspired by the loss of a close friend and a football hero to prostate cancer, Hartlepool's Jeff Stelling triumphantly completed a fourth epic walking challenge for Prostate Cancer UK in London.

The long-serving Sky Sports Soccer Saturday presenter has now racked up 33 walking marathons for the leading men’s health charity after finishing 26.2 miles in the North East, Yorkshire, Merseyside and London this week.

ITV Tyne Tees caught up with Jeff before the start of his journey in the North East on August 30.

He has raised more than £230,000 this year taking his efforts since 2016 to almost £1.4m, which will fund lifesaving research to improve testing, treatments and care for those affected by the most common cancer in men.

Stelling’s 100-mile week began in the North East on August 30th; he then headed to Yorkshire on the 31st, before marching through Merseyside on September 1st. His route concluded in the capital with a route from Millwall FC to Tottenham Hotspur, visiting Queens Park Rangers and European champions Chelsea along the way.

Jeff started his latest walk in the North East on August 30. Credit: Prostate Cancer UK

Jeff said: “It’s hard to believe we began this journey five years ago at Hartlepool and now we’re here, 33 walking marathons down and with thousands of people, many who have been affected by prostate cancer in some way, marching with me.

“We’ve faced travel problems, getting lost, every type of weather and more blisters than I can count, but the togetherness that everyone on these marches has shown has been truly unbelievable - especially considering the effect the last 18 months has had on us all.

“Covid has had a horrific impact on lives across the UK, but prostate cancer has not gone away. In fact, it’s now more important than ever that we support men and their loved ones.

“One in eight men in the UK will get prostate cancer in their lifetime. Our Dads, partners, brothers, grandad's, uncles and friends.

“Prostate Cancer UK’s mantra is ‘Men, we are with you,’ and these marches have summed that up perfectly.