Searches of Sand Hutton Gravel Pits conclude in the hunt for Claudia Lawrence

Detectives investigating the disappearance of Claudia Lawrence have confirmed their search of Sand Hutton Gravel Pits in relation to the disappearance and suspected murder of Claudia Lawrence have concluded.

In a statement, Detective Superintendent Wayne Fox, Head of the Major Investigation Team, confirmed that nothing of obvious significance was located during searches of part of the wooded area and in the smaller of the two lakes.

North Yorkshire Police say a small number of items were recovered during the two-week search but added that whilst these items are being assessed for their forensic potential, any relevance to Claudia’s disappearance has yet to be established.

Claudia’s family, who continue to be supported and updated by North Yorkshire Police, have been made aware.

Teams of police search experts, specially trained search dogs, divers and forensic archaeologists took part in the search, which began on 24 August.

The timeline of the 12-year hunt for missing Claudia Lawrence March 18 2009 Ms Lawrence was last seen at around 3.05pm walking towards her home. Ms Lawrence spoke to her mum, Joan, and dad, Peter, that evening over the telephone. They both said she was in good spirits. Back to top March 19 2009 Ms Lawrence fails to turn up to her 6am shift. In the evening, she also doesn't attend the Nags Head pub, where she had previously agreed to meet her friend. Back to top March 20 2009 Peter Lawrence reports his daughter missing to North Yorkshire Police. Back to top April 24 2009 Detectives say that Ms Lawrence’s disappearance is being treated as a suspected murder investigation. A £10,000 reward is offered for information that could lead to the conviction of those responsible. Back to top May 13 2014 A 59-year-old man is arrested on suspicion of murder. He is released on police bail and eventually released without charge six months later. Back to top March 19 2014 Five years on from Ms Lawrence’s disappearance, officers searching her home discover the fingerprints of people who have still not come forward to the investigation. Back to top March 23 2015 A man in his 50s is arrested on suspicion of murdering Ms Lawrence and released on police bail the following day. Back to top April 22 2015 Three more men, all in their 50s and from the York area, are arrested on suspicion of murder and are released on bail. Back to top September 17 2015 A file of evidence on four men arrested on suspicion of murder is sent by North Yorkshire Police to the Crown Prosecution service (CPS) so it can consider whether to bring charges. The CPS decides the men won't be charged. Back to top January 17 2017 Mr Lawrence says he is “hugely depressed and disappointed” as the investigation into his daughter’s disappearance is scaled down. Back to top July 31 2019 The Guardianship (Missing Persons) Bill, also known as Claudia’s Law, came into force. This followed years of campaigning by Mr Lawrence and allows relatives to take control of their missing loved ones’ financial matters. Back to top February 15 2021 The death of Peter Lawrence is announced. Back to top August 24 2021 A new search operation is announced at the gravel pits at Sand Hutton, about eight miles from York. Back to top

Det Supt Fox, who is leading the enquiry, said that separate strands of information had been received by detectives investigating Claudia’s disappearance.

He said: “When we assessed these separate and independently-sourced pieces of information against the wealth of information already generated during the last 12 years, we found they correlated with other information pointing to the area of Sand Hutton.

“We then consulted a number of national experts in various different disciplines and concluded that we could not discount the possibility that Sand Hutton Gravel Pits could have a major relevance in explaining what happened to Claudia.

Armed with fresh information to the enquiry, that seemed to corroborate known facts, we were duty-bound to conduct thorough searches of the area. Not searching was not an option – not for Claudia, not for her family, and not for the wider public. Detective Superintendent Wayne Fox, Head of the Major Investigation Team

Police searching near the gravel pits at Sand Hutton Credit: PA

He added: “As a result of the publicity surrounding the last two weeks, members of the public have come forward with new information for which I am grateful. This will be assessed and investigated in the coming days and weeks.

“In the light of some media speculation, I would like to stress, however, that we are not liaising with any other police force in relation to these new lines of enquiry.”

“As I hope the events of the last two weeks demonstrate, we are committed to establishing what happened to Claudia and bringing closure for her family. You cannot fail to be moved by the ongoing suffering of a mother who does not know what has happened to her daughter. I again repeat the request to those who know what has happened to Claudia, to do the right thing, come forward and help end the torment of Claudia’s family.”