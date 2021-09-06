Construction work's set to start today on a multi-million pound gigaplant in Northumberland.

The site of the former Blyth Power Station coal stocking yard in Cambois is set to be the country’s first full-scale lithium-ion gigaplant.

The British Volt plant site will manufacture lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles.

3,000 jobs are expected to be created

The site will have a production capacity of creating approximately 300,000 electric vehicle battery packs each year, intended primarily for the automotive industry.

Approval of plans for a huge gigaplant in Northumberland have been described as a ‘game changer’ by the county council.

Council leader Glen Sanderson said: “We’ve a long and proud history of industry in this part of Northumberland and a factory and investment of this size will put this area firmly on the map once again for generations to come.

The decision by Britishvolt to choose Northumberland demonstrates just what this county has to offer in terms of its location, its facilities, an ambitious Council, and more importantly, its workforce. Council leader Glen Sanderson

“And with Nissan’s announcement of a Gigafactory last week it really has been a great week for the north east – as we lead the country in pioneering new and green technologies.”

Peter Rolton, Britishvolt Chairman, said: “The Gigaplant will bring with it much need employment, totally regenerating the area."

The first phase of the facility is intended to be operational by 2023 and at full capacity by 2028.